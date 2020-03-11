Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on Communion, Coronavirus

The synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople issued a public statement on the coronavirus.

The statement addresses Holy Communion which has erupted into controversy in Greece, where the Church’s Holy Synod issued a statement saying that the contagious virus can’t be transmitted during the sacred sacrament.

The Patriarchate’s statement does not take a direct position for or against the action of taking communion or whether or not the virus can be transmitted via the common spoon and cup.

On one hand, the statement encourages faithful to listen to health officials and the guidelines of the World Health Organization; on the other hand, it says that “Holy Communion is ‘the antidote to immortality’ and remains in the hitherto Orthodox teaching on the Holy Communion.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends avoiding large gatherings and increased levels of personal hygiene and sanitation in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus by touch, exchange of bodily fluids and through the air.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate’s statement in Greek (English follows)

Το Οικουμενικό Πατριαρχείο για τον κορωνοϊό

Η Αγία και Ιερά Σύνοδος του Οικουμενικού Πατριαρχείου συνήλθε υπό τήν προεδρεία της Α.Θ.Παναγιότητος του Οικουμενικού Πατριάρχου κ.κ. Βαρθολομαίου και μελέτησε διεξοδικώς, μεταξύ άλλων, τα δεδομένα του ιού Covid-19 (κορωνοϊού), με αίσθημα δε ποιμαντικής ευθύνης, επισημαίνει τα εξής:

α) Παρά τη σοβαρότητα της καταστάσεως συνιστάται σύνεση, υπομονή και αποφυγή εκδηλώσεων πανικού.

β) Η Εκκλησία μας σεβόταν και σέβεται την ιατρική επιστήμη. Γι΄αυτό προτρέπει όλους τους πιστούς να εναρμονίζονται προς τις υγειονομικές οδηγίες τόσο του Παγκοσμίου Οργανισμού Υγείας όσο και προς τις σχετικές υποδείξεις και νομοθετικές διατάξεις των κατά τόπους Κρατών.

γ) Το Οικουμενικό Πατριαρχείο εκφράζει ευχαριστίες προς όλους όσοι εργάζονται με αυτοθυσία σε κάθε τομέα υγείας, ιατρικό, νοσηλευτικό και ερευνητικό, προκειμένου να αντιμετωπισθεί και να θεραπευθεί η νέα αυτή πανδημία.

δ) Η Μεγάλη του Χριστού Εκκλησία, γνωρίζει εμπειρικώς μέσα από τη δισχιλιετή πορεία της, ότι η Θεία Κοινωνία είναι “αντίδοτον του μη αποθανείν” και μένει στη μέχρι τώρα Ορθόδοξη διδασκαλία περί της Θείας Μεταλήψεως.

ε) Αυτονόητο θεωρείται, ότι η πίστη στο Θεό, ως υπέρβαση και όχι ως κατάργηση της ανθρώπινης λογικής, καθώς και η προσευχή ενισχύουν τον πνευματικό αγώνα του Χριστιανού.

Ως εκ τούτου, η Μήτηρ Εκκλησία της Κωνσταντινουπόλεως προτρέπει τα ανά τον κόσμον πνευματικά της παιδιά να εντείνουν τις προσευχές τους ώστε με την ενίσχυση και τον φωτισμό του Θεού να ξεπερασθεί και αυτή η σύγχρονη δοκιμασία.

11 Μαρτίου 2020

Εκ της Αρχιγραμματείας

της Αγίας και Ιεράς Συνόδου

Statement of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on coronavirus

The Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate met under the leadership of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and thoroughly studied, among other things, the Covid-19 virus (coronavirus) data, with a sense of pastoral responsibility, and noted the following:

a) Despite the seriousness of the situation, prudence, patience and avoidance of panic are recommended.

b) Our Church respected and respects medical science. Therefore, she urges all believers to comply with both the World Health Organization’s health guidelines and the relevant recommendations and laws of local States.

c) The Ecumenical Patriarchate expresses its gratitude to all those who work with self-sacrifice in every field of health, medical, nursing and research, in order to face and cure this new pandemic.

d) The Great Church of Christ has empirically known through its two-thousand-year course that Holy Communion is “the antidote to immortality” and remains in the hitherto Orthodox teaching on the Holy Communion.

e) It is self-evident that faith in God as transcendence rather than abolition of human logic and prayer reinforce the spiritual struggle of every Christian person.

Therefore, the Mother Church of Constantinople urges its spiritual children around the world to intensify their prayers so that, with the strengthening and enlightenment of God, this modern ordeal can be overcome.

March 11, 2020

From the Chief Secretary’s Office

of the Holy Synod

