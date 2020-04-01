You Can Still Celebrate Easter the Greek Way!

The COVID-19 quarantine might keep you from gathering with loved ones this year, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate the Easter holiday.

California-based designer and printer Julie Karatzis is offering a curated “Easter Care Package” with various handmade products and messages inspired by Greece.

The package includes a custom tea towel, ceramic mug, edible decorating stickers, handcrafted koulourakia cookies and a special “Kalo Pasxa” greeting card.

Karatzis is selling the package through Cartoules Press, her design and letterpress studio which she founded in 2009 and operates within the confines of her own home.

Cartoules Press offers products ranging from custom wedding invitations to greeting cards, art prints and various home goods.

“Each piece is meant to surprise the recipient and brighten their day with a little taste of Greece,” Karatzis says. “All letterpress designs are hand-printed in house on a century-old Chandler & Price antique press, using luxurious cotton papers.”

“Easter Care Package” by Cartoules Press

The package includes products from fellow California-based businesses Elona Foods and GoodieGoodie. FREE SHIPPING.

About Cartoules Press

Julie Karatzis’ design and letterpress business has featured in various international media, including Greece’s ERT TV. Other outlets include Apartment Therapy, Huffington Post Greece, Marie Claire Greece, Gynaika Magazine and Oh So Beautiful Paper.

Cartoules Press founder and owner Julie Karatzis pictured inside her home studio in Long Beach, California.

