Dr. Jane Goodall Throws Weight Behind Animal Welfare Initiatives on Greek Island

Renowned primatologist and United Nations Messenger of Peace Dr. Jane Goodall has voiced her support for animal welfare initiatives being spearheaded by Greek Americans on the remote island of Karpathos.

In a newly released video message, Goodall praised the island’s mayor, Yiannis Nisyrios, along with volunteers and leaders of Animal Welfare Karpathos, an all-volunteer non-profit organization registered in Greece which has been rescuing animals in need for more than 20 years.

Known for her international animal advocacy work and scientific contributions, Goodall has been aware of Greece’s stray animal issues for years. The award-winning scientist visited the country in 2016 and 2018 for a series of lectures in Athens, Crete and Thessaloniki.

In her video message, Goodall thanked Mayor Nisyrios for welcoming the programs and ideas presented to him by Dr. Anna Katogiritis, a U.S.-trained veterinarian, Karpathos native and co-founder of Animal Welfare Karpathos.

Katogiritis helped launch Goodall’s official Greek office — Jane Goodall’s R&S Greece — while she was still a veterinary student and has volunteered with the Jane Goodall Institute and Goodall since 2014.

The Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine graduate is currently collaborating pro bono with the Greek America Foundation, a New York-based non-profit organization known for various philanthropic initiatives in Greece, on a summer 2021 volunteer program involving a spay and neuter campaign on Karpathos.

The program is set to take place in June 2021 and the Greek America Foundation is accepting applications from pre-veterinary students until January 31. For more information, including how to apply, visit the foundation’s website.

Animal Welfare Karpathos Co-founder, Dr. Anna Katogiritis, pictured with Dr. Jane Goodall during one of the renowned primatologist’s visits to Greece. (Photo courtesy of Fragitsa Katogiritis)

About Animal Welfare Karpathos

With a core network of dedicated local volunteers and partners, Animal Welfare Karpathos supports animals in distress by providing food and water, removing them from danger, giving first aid or taking them for veterinary treatment. The organization encourages both locals and visitors to adopt strays, spay and neuter animals and help to improve the health and well-being of all the island’s animals. Through education, local community activities and collaborative support from its international membership and partners, Animal Welfare Karpathos works to secure a better future for all animals.

The representatives of the organization, Sophia Hiras-Micros and Dr. Katogiritis, have had a series of meetings with Mayor Nisyrios over the past year to discuss plans for 2021. Among other initiatives, they plan to create a state-of-the-art animal shelter on Karpathos to promote humane management of the stray animal population which includes 1,000 stray cats and a growing population of dogs.

Animal Welfare Karpathos relies solely on private donations for the rescue, foster and adoptions of animals in need. For more information about the organization, visit its website.

