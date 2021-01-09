Dominion CEO John Poulos Speaks to Pappas Post Following Sidney Powell Lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell, demanding more than $1.3 billion in damages for damages it says Powell has caused by spreading “wild” and “demonstrably false” allegations about the 2020 elections.

After the lawsuit was filed, Dominion’s Chief Executive Officer John Poulos, spoke to The Pappas Post about the suit.

For months, Powell, who supported Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the elections, repeatedly shared falsehoods that Dominion played a central role in a fantastical scheme to steal the 2020 election from President Trump.

In a 124-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Dominion said its reputation and resale value have been deeply damaged by a “viral disinformation campaign” that Powell mounted “to financially enrich herself, to raise her public profile, and to ingratiate herself to Donald Trump.” The defendants named in the lawsuit include Powell, her law firm and Defending the Republic, the organization she set up to solicit donations to support her election-related litigation.

“Lies were told about government election officials, elections workers, and Dominion Voting Systems. Those lies have consequences. They have served to diminish the credibility of U.S. elections. They have subjected officials and Dominion employees to harassment and death threats. And they have severely damaged the reputation of our company,” Poulos told The Pappas Post in exclusive comments.

Poulos, a Toronto native, founded the company in Canada before moving it to Colorado where it is currently headquartered.

“The recent attacks on the democratic process are not singular or isolated events. They are the result of a deliberate and malicious campaign of lies over many months. Sidney Powell and others created and disseminated these lies, assisted and amplified by a range of media platforms.

Today is the first step to restore our good name and faith in elections by holding those responsible to account. We intend to pursue justice vigorously to its rightful end.”

Poulos has been on the media vehemently defending the company he built from the ground up. In a previous interview with Erin Burnett, he responded, point by point, to the claims he called “ludicrous” that have been made by Trump himself, Powell, as well as former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Dominion also sent retraction demands or document preservation letters, often precursors to litigation, to more than 20 individuals and entities in the Trump misinformation universe, as well as to Fox News, Newsmax, One America News and the Epoch Times, media companies that have lent Powell an enormous platform in the two months since the election.

Most of the news outlets, including Fox, have since backed off the claims or issued corrective statements and videos confirming that they had no such evidence about the claims they had made on their airwaves about Dominion.

