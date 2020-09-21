Do You Hear the Music?

I’m not sure who Thanasis Efthymiadis is. I don’t know why his mesmerizing dance in the rain even appeared on my Instagram feed.

No stranger to Pontian music, I hear it often when friends like the Tsirambidis family from Ohio post videos from their celebrations.

Even though this video didn’t have music, I could hear the strums of the ancient Lyra in the rain that was falling violently from the sky during the storms that hit Greece this past weekend.

I could sense the rhythm of the fiery Pontian war dance in Thanasi’s movements.

I think I watched the video a hundred times. There was something maddening about it. Not “mad” in an angry way, but in a zestful, crazy way only a Greek can understand when he or she is caught up in the moment of music and dance.

I thought you’d find this video fascinating, like I did.

“And the ones who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music,” Thanasi posted on his Instagram account under the video, recount the famous quote from Nietzsche.

I heard the music. Do you?

