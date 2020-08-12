Disney Casting for ‘Greek Freak’ Movie About the Journey of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The search is underway to find the star of Disney’s upcoming movie about the National Basketball Association’s MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Disney posted a casting call looking for actors to play the Milwaukee Bucks forward at ages 13-15 and 15-18 in the film, titled “Greek Freak,” with no previous acting experience required.

Production is slated to begin later this year and will document the story of the two brothers— from the streets of Athens as undocumented children of Nigerian immigrants to their rise as NBA stars in the United States.

No details have been released on the production of the film or whether any of the scenes will be shot in Greece.

The film will reportedly be released on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

