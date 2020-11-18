Four Time National Figure Skating Champion Rollerskating for Good Cause

With races and athletic events cancelled throughout the nation, one enterprising young figure skater decided to create her own race — staying fit during strange times while simultaneously racing for a great cause.

Dimitra Korri, a four-time Greek national figure skating champion, created her very own virtual 5k roller skating race as part of the New York City-based Greek America Foundation’s Team Greek America.

On December 12, 2020, Korri will race to raise funds for the foundation’s Greece #ChildrenOfGreece campaign which supports five accredited Greek children’s charities.

Proceeds from Korri’s fundraiser will benefit the Eliza Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children, an organization which provides protection and care for children who have suffered or run the risk of suffering abuse or neglect.

Korri’s goal is to raise $1,000 by the end of her race and she invites supporters to donate through her personal campaign page.

The Chicago native figure skater is among a growing list of athletes who have joined Team Greek America, a virtual team of athletes who compete in races of their choice to support the Greek America Foundation’s charitable endeavors.

In March, WAVY-TV 10 News Anchor Marielena Balouris ran a virtual 8K after her in-person race was cancelled and raised $1,000 via Team Greek America.

Korri currently lives in Long Beach, California, where she trains for the Greek National Figure Skating Team among other international figure skaters.

She is a 3x Greek National Record Holder for 500m, 1000m, and 1500m speed skating races. She is the 2018 Balkan Games Bronze medalist, ending a 29-year medal drought at a Balkan competition, in the sport of figure skating for Greece. She has also performed in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation “Christmas Around the World” holiday show as a special guest skater.

How to Join Team Greek America

Athletes who wish to sign up for the Greek America Foundation’s virtual fundraising team can do so via the team’s dedicated page on the foundation’s website.

The foundation launched the concept of a “virtual team” of athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow runners, skaters, bikers and athletes of all types to create their own races individually while training towards a goal of completion — and all for a charitable cause.

