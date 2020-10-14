Digital Art Athina to Bring Greek Artists to Global Stage

Art Athina, one of Europe’s oldest modern art fairs, has gone digital in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will open its virtual doors on Thursday, October 15 to present the work of Greek artists to a global audience.

The online fair will offer visitors unlimited time to browse more than 55 galleries and meet the artists from their computer, tablet or smart phone for free. The programming includes sections such as talks, performances, video and independent art spaces under the title “Projects.”

All content will remain accessible on a 24-hour basis, and with different lighting in the morning and evening, from October 15-31.

In addition to the fair’s virtual programs, a week of activities called “Art Athina Walk” is taking place from October 13-20, during which artists’ works will be available for in-person viewing at their respective galleries located throughout Athens — rather than all together at the Zappeion Megaron as originally planned.

Art Athina normally takes place on an annual basis in Athens and began in 1993. The fair is currently run under the auspices of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the implementation of its platform is carried out with support from the Ministry of Culture.

For more information, visit the fair’s website and follow its Facebook page.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!