Detroit Metropolis: Liturgies Will Continue, Doors will be locked, No One Will be Allowed In

The Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Detroit issued an updated directive to his churches and faithful, announcing that services will continue but doors “will be locked and no one will be allowed in.”

The updated guidelines come, according to Metropolitan Nicholas’ letter, “based on the recent statement from the Archdiocese and the new recommendations from the President of the United States and the CDC.”

Greek Orthodox churches throughout the nation and world are differing in their ways of handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

In Greece, after refusing to halt liturgies, a directive came down from the government forcing them to close.

In Metropolises of France and Chicago, all churches were shuttered by the respective hierarchs.

The new directives for parishes of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Detroit include:

1. All services in the parish should be done with only the priest and selected staff to help with the service. Doors will be locked and no one will be allowed in.

2. Parishioners should watch services on the internet from home.

3. No one will be allowed into the church complex unless given permission by the parish priest. That includes all church organizations and outside organizations. Furthermore, all aspects of the complex are included in this prohibition (the church proper, social halls, Church School areas, cultural centers, etc.).

4. Please note that the parish priest will still perform necessary pastoral functions. However, he may be limited in visiting nursing homes, senior facilities, and even hospitals.

“In order to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have entered into a time in which we all must take extraordinary measures to do our part. We will notify you promptly as we adjust to this developing situation,” said Metropolitan Nicholas.

“Please remain vigilant in your prayers for the health and salvation of all. Please remain vigilant in your prayers for those who are already sick. Please remain vigilant in your prayers for the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals as they do their best to treat the sick and seek remedies for this virus.”

