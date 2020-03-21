Detroit Couple Donate $40 Million to Immunotherapy Research for Cancer Patients

Danialle and Pete Karmanos want to flatten a different curve– the curve of bad news in the world about the Coronavirus pandemic. And with it, they hope to bring some hope to people afflicted, as well as the millions of Americans who are potentially at risk.

The couple made a $40 million gift to the Karmanos Cancer Institute in Michigan that will be used in a number of ways including immunotherapy and other ways to help build up immunity in cancer patients.

People with cancer are particularly vulnerable to viruses like the Coronavirus because of the immune system-suppressing cancer treatments they receive to treat their illnesses.

An estimated 650,000 Americans, annually, use chemotherapy.

“We don’t like bullies in any form – especially diseases and viruses. We will do everything we can to fight back and protect, and empower as many people as we can. We’re focused on helping those struggling to beat this disease in the city we love,” said Pete and Danialle in a statement.

Peter and Danialle Karmanos have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to dozens of local and national organizations over the years, but it’s their commitment and dedication to cancer research that will help to save lives and change the future of how the medical community treats people with cancer.

About the Karmanos Cancer Institute:

Karmanos Cancer Institute, headquartered in Detroit, understands that beating cancer means bringing together the best. Cancer is a complex disease that demands complex care. With 16 locations throughout Michigan and proudly a part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state. Cancer patients have increased access to advanced cancer care in communities throughout the state. This provides an extra level of comfort and peace of mind to patients and their families, knowing they can receive the best care locally.

Caring for approximately 12,000 new patients annually and conducting more than 800 cancer-specific scientific investigation programs and clinical trials, Karmanos is among the nation’s best cancer centers. Karmanos offers one of the largest clinical trials program in the nation, giving patients access to more than 250 promising new treatments often not found at other hospitals or health organizations.

Through the commitment of 1,000 staff, including nearly 300 faculty members, and supported by thousands of volunteer and financial donors, Karmanos strives to lead in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care.