Despite Greece’s COVID Measures, Thessaloniki Bouzoukia Carry On

by Darden Livesay
Thessaloniki

Neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor Greek government regulations can stop one venue in Thessaloniki from hosting its weekly summer bouzoukia concerts.

After the latest round of Greece’s coronavirus infections reached a seventh consecutive day of triple-digit numbers on Monday, authorities announced new measures which include closing all bars and nightclubs between midnight and 7:00am in popular tourist areas.

As Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki is naturally included on the list, and its popular concert hall Orama – The Music Show appeared to be left with only one option — closing its doors — as peak hours begin well after midnight and last until sunrise.

But Orama took a different approach; instead of closing entirely, the owners decided to change their opening hours, effectively squeezing in the same concert before midnight closures take effect.

The entertainment center made its announcement in a post on Instagram. The text (translated from Greek) reads as follows:

With respect to the decisions of the government and the authorities and in light of the wishes of our patrons, we’re announcing that for the performances of August 14-15 and 21-22 the doors will open at 7:30pm!

It is worth noting that on Saturday, August 8, the center was thoroughly inspected by the authorities and was rewarded for its formality! The distances observed were much longer than the [government] protection measures call for, thus showing the seriousness with which our business is addressing the situation.

In addition, it should be noted that a few hours before the operation of the store, all employees will be evaluated with the COVID-19 test

We are not afraid, we protect each other and we can continue to live our daily lives, but keeping in mind the basic protection measures.

Με σεβασμό στις αποφάσεις της κυβέρνησης και των αρχών και μετά από την επιθυμία των θαμώνων του κέντρου διασκέδασης «ORAMA The Music Show» σας ανακοινώνουμε πως για τις παραστάσεις 14-15 και 21-22 Αυγούστου οι πόρτες θα ανοίγουν στις 19.30! Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως το Σάββατο 8 Αυγούστου το κέντρο ελέγχθηκε ενδελεχώς από τις αρχές και επιβραβεύτηκε για την τυπικότητά του! Οι αποστάσεις που τηρήθηκαν ήταν πολύ μεγαλύτερες από τα μέτρα προστασίας που προβλεπόταν, δείχνοντας έτσι τη σοβαρότητα που η επιχείρηση αντιμετωπίζει την κατάσταση. Επιπλέον, να τονίσουμε πως λίγες ώρες πριν την λειτουργία του καταστήματος, όλοι οι εργαζόμενοι θα ελεγχθούν με το τεστ Covid-19. Δεν φοβόμαστε, ΠΡΟΦΥΛΑΣΣΟΜΑΣΤΕ, μπορούμε να συνεχίσουμε να ζούμε την καθημερινότητά μας, έχοντας όμως, στο νου μας τα βασικά μέτρα προστασίας. #NikosVertis #Thessaloniki #Orama #Vertis #ORAMAthemusicshow #Summer #LiveShow⁠ ⁠ #Vertis #YTON #nvertis #Opening #Thessaloniki #Night #Thessaloniki #August #ORAMAthemusicshow @oramathemusicshow @nvertis @nikiforos_vithoulkas @eleftheria_elle @vangelis_m_kakouriotis @MorfoulaIakovidou @CharisSavva @decho.official @ElenaPapapanayiotou⁠ @cosmoradio_951 #Nikiforos #EleftheriaEleftheriou #VaggelisKakouriotis #CharisSavva #MorfoulaIakovidou #Decho #ElenaPapapanagiotou⁠ #NektariosMallas #AntonisMeraklis #cosmoradio951 Info/Κρατήσεις ☎️ +30 2310 474748 Φοιτητικά 6948900000 Online Reservations: www.nikosvertis.com/reserve.php

A post shared by ORAMA – The Music Show (@oramathemusicshow) on

