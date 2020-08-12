Despite Greece’s COVID Measures, Thessaloniki Bouzoukia Carry On

Neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor Greek government regulations can stop one venue in Thessaloniki from hosting its weekly summer bouzoukia concerts.

After the latest round of Greece’s coronavirus infections reached a seventh consecutive day of triple-digit numbers on Monday, authorities announced new measures which include closing all bars and nightclubs between midnight and 7:00am in popular tourist areas.

As Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki is naturally included on the list, and its popular concert hall Orama – The Music Show appeared to be left with only one option — closing its doors — as peak hours begin well after midnight and last until sunrise.

But Orama took a different approach; instead of closing entirely, the owners decided to change their opening hours, effectively squeezing in the same concert before midnight closures take effect.

The entertainment center made its announcement in a post on Instagram. The text (translated from Greek) reads as follows:

With respect to the decisions of the government and the authorities and in light of the wishes of our patrons, we’re announcing that for the performances of August 14-15 and 21-22 the doors will open at 7:30pm!

It is worth noting that on Saturday, August 8, the center was thoroughly inspected by the authorities and was rewarded for its formality! The distances observed were much longer than the [government] protection measures call for, thus showing the seriousness with which our business is addressing the situation.

In addition, it should be noted that a few hours before the operation of the store, all employees will be evaluated with the COVID-19 test

We are not afraid, we protect each other and we can continue to live our daily lives, but keeping in mind the basic protection measures.

