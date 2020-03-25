Denver AHEPA: 500 Meals for City’s Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic

Members of the local chapter of the American Hellenic Educational and Progressive Association (AHEPA) continued in a century-long traditional of philanthropy and civic duty that their organization is known for and took to the streets of Denver to support the homeless.

The members collected, prepared, and distributed food donated by Local Denver Restaurants to Denver homeless shelters.

The food was collected from local restaurants who generously donated food. Incidentally, many of the restaurants were Greek-owned and also owned by fellow AHEPA members.

The meals were prepared in the kitchen of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, which offered its facilities for use during this critical time.

The prepared food was then transported to various shelters in the city, which were ecstatic to receive prepared food in to-go containers ready for distribution to the people in the shelters.

Approximately 500 meals were provided; the food included gyros, chicken wings, sausage sandwiches, and dolmades.

The Order of AHEPA has a long history of civic duty and philanthropy in the United States and throughout the world, stretching across its century of existence and its tens of thousands of members in chapters across the globe.

Most recently, AHEPA chapters have distributed clean water in Flint, Michigan and have provided support to hurricane victims in Houston. In years and decades past, AHEPA has raised billions of dollars in aid for projects like World War II reconstruction, food programs, hospitals, scholarships and emergency relief.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.