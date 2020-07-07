Delta Airlines Cancels July Athens Flights

U.S. carrier Delta Airlines has notified thousands of would-be travelers in the United States that all of July’s flights to Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport have been cancelled.

The Pappas Post confirmed the cancellation of the previously scheduled flights from New York City’s JFK airport to Athens by conducting a flight search on delta.com and not finding any scheduled flights. Flights were originally intended to launch in early July.

A Delta reservations agent also confirmed the cancellations.

Although Greece has opened its borders to most international arrivals, the United States was placed on a restricted country list given the high number of Coronavirus infections.

Greece has been monitoring the infections in the country, even abruptly adding countries to its restricted country list after dozens of would-be tourists from Serbia this week.

Greece is set to announce the latest adjustment to its restricted countries list on July 15th.

Although free to set its own restrictions, Greece is aligning its policy with a European Union-wide policy that allows border openings with countries that have their COVID-19 infection rates under control, or close to the 16 cases per 100,000 population threshold.

