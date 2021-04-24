Home NewsGreece Delta Airlines Announces Atlanta to Athens Non-Stop Service
Delta Airlines Announces Atlanta to Athens Non-Stop Service

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
Delta

Delta Air Lines will launch flights from Atlanta to Athens, Greece starting July 2, a route it hasn’t flown since 2011.

The new route comes as the Atlanta-based airline resumes its international network that was practically halted by the pandemic and cross-border restrictions on American travelers.

Greece is among the first countries in Europe to lift quarantine requirements for vaccinated or COVID-tested travelers from the United States and other nations. The rest of the European Union, however, still has not moved in such a direction, leaving Americans with the option of flying directly to Athens without stops in European nations, which could prove troublesome since other nations remain closed.

Still, the U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) still have a do not travel advisory for Greece due to COVID-19 infection rates. A negative test is required to fly back to the U.S.

Delta also is launching flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Athens on May 28.

The relaxed requirements for entry to Greece will apply to those with a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test up to 72 hours before arrival.

Delta will fly both routes to Athens on 293-seat Airbus A330 jets.

Delta made the announcement today on its website.

