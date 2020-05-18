Delta Adjusts Athens Nonstop Flight Schedule from New York

Delta Airlines will resume flying to Athens from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City in July but will only operate one of its two daily flights.

The airline plans to resume a single daily Athens flight on July 2.

Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, Delta operated two daily seasonal flights to the Greek capital between May and October.

As it stands now, with schedules being changed by carriers almost daily to accommodate changing international restrictions, Delta joins Air Canada, American and Emirates, which will be flying non-stop to Athens from various destinations in North America.

Air Canada will resume service to Athens from Toronto and Montreal in June, while American Airlines will begin its Chicago to Athens non-stop service in July.

Emirates has also announced it will resume service between Newark Liberty International Airport to Athens in July.

There are also several European carriers that offer connecting flights to Athens from cities throughout North America, including Lufthansa, Swiss and KLM/Air France.

According to an interview with Peter Vlitas, Senior Vice President of Travel Leaders, a major U.S. travel company, incoming visitors to Greece will be required to have a Covid-19 test with a negative result done in the origin city no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Athens.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today.