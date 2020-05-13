Delphi Forum Founder Symeon Tsomokos Joins Board of U.S. University

Schools throughout Greece were forced to close early on when the country went into lockdown mode to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, forcing many to quickly change to online platforms almost overnight so students could stay connected with professors and instruction.

The Hellenic American University, with a campus in Nashua, New Hampshire in the United States and another in central Athens, not only adapted to the new normal, but was able to pivot to a 100% online model, even adding new programming that ultimately enhanced and benefited the student body.

The Athens campus, which offers U.S.-accredited instruction and degrees to more than 700 students in various degrees, was able to literally switch on its online platform almost overnight, not missing a day of coursework and enabling its students to continue their degree programs uninterrupted.

The board of directors also acted quickly to expand their membership with three new individuals, each of whom bring important expertise and knowledge to the school which will be forced– like all institutions– to change the way it operates.

The university added Libra executive Jimmy Athanasopoulos, with years of expertise in innovation and entrepreneurship activities in Greece and the United States, as well as Vasilis Andrikopoulos, a businessman and recently appointed special advisor to Greek prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The recent addition to the board of directors, which includes prominent Greek and American political, business and community leaders, is Symeon Tsomokos, the Founder and President of the Delphi Economic Forum.

Tsomokos will bring decades of international expertise to the school’s board. In the past he has served as Commercial Specialist at the US Embassy in Athens and CEO at the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. He has also served as Secretary General & Treasurer of the Council of the American Chambers of Commerce based in Europe and as Secretary General of the Business Council Greece-Turkey.

Throughout April and May, the university organized a series of free webinars, open to the public, as part of its community outreach program. Topics were designed to help citizens deal with the pandemic from a practical, as well as on a professional level and increase their skills. The webinars attracted hundreds of people from throughout the world.

A series of innovative master classes were also held for students, covering everything from the basics of American football, to a Mexican food celebration on Cinco de Mayo and a class on dying red eggs and making traditional tsoureki.

