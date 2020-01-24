Greece’s Prime Minister Makes His Case on Global Stage at Davos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis participated in a town hall stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He sat down for an interview with Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institute.

The conversation focused primarily on Greece’s economic recovery, but Mitsotakis also covered topics such as climate change, the election of Greece’s first female president and his government’s program to tackle migration and the refugee crisis.

