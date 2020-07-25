Daughters of Penelope, Singer-Songwriter Monika Host Tribute Concert to Healthcare Heroes in Athens

The Daughters of Penelope Phaetuse Chapter 437 in Paris, France, hosted a historic event last Thursday in Athens, Greece, where Greek singer-songwriter Monika performed a tribute to COVID-19 healthcare heroes worldwide.

Monika composed her song, “Saving the World,” during quarantine with intention to perform at the Acropolis of Athens.

The event premiered through the Daughter’s of Penelope Paris chapter’s website.

“This is a tribute to all the heroes of Covid-19,” the organization said in a statement. “Together we hope to share an exceptional moment of grand emotion.”

“We are proud to support this global cultural initiative and applaud the Phaetuse Sisters and all our Sisters around the globe for their efforts to support those in need during this pandemic,” Grand President Celia Kachmarski said.

The organization is encouraging viewers to make donations to the Greek public health sector, including public hospitals and medical centers.

Bank details for donations are as follows:

AHEPA-Section Paris-Phaetuse

IBAN FR78 3000 2004 2800 0037 5523 A04

Code B.I.C CRLYFRPP

About Daughters of Penelope-Paris

AHEPA-Section Paris-Phaetuse is a non-profit philanthropic association, based on the 1901 French law, and was created in Paris in 2018. The Association is part of the larger international family of Daughters of Penelope, a women’s association founded in 1929.

The organization’s objectives are based on promoting education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family, Hellenism and individual excellence. The organization’s projects consist of supporting individuals in difficulty and strengthening the solidarity amongst citizens so as to be able to face forthcoming challenges.

