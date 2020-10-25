Home Curated by Gregory Pappas Curated by Gregory Pappas: A Bit of Greece to Your Decor with 33ft of Greek Flags
Perfect for your next Greek-inspired gathering, or for your church’s Greek festival decor, these flag garlands are the same kind that are used in village festivals throughout Greece.

One unit is 10 meters long (about 33 feet) and contains 13 cloth flags. The flags are large— 12 inches wide by 19 inches tall and make great, eye-catching decorations.

The garlands are imported from Greece.

Taking orders now through November 15th. All orders will ship from the USA on December 1st.

One 33-foot garland (w/13 flags) $36.99
(Shipping to USA address is included)

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

*Please inquire for shipping to a non-US address via email

