700,000+ Views for Traditional Cretan Wedding on YouTube

A stunning video of a traditional Cretan wedding and baptism has surpassed more than 700,000 views on YouTube and is making its way across the internet.

The video, created by Kostas Kanakousakis, shares the special day of Ioanna and Kostas, who, in addition to tying the knot of matrimony, also baptized their beautiful daughter, Georgia.

Cameras follow the couple and their families from the hours leading up to the ceremony, to their walk through town and finally during the formal ceremonies in church.

The traditional wedding took place in the village of Rousohoria, southeast of Irakleio, and features all of the Cretan traditions, including dressing the bride and groom in finely embroidered tunics and jackets.

In the background of the video, Cretan musician Michalis Kounalis performs the song “Ts Agapis Kai Tou Erota.” The song references Erotokritos and Aretousa, two young lovers from the classic Cretan poem “Erotokritos” by Vikentios Kornaros.

“Erotokritos is a tree and Aretousa is a branch,” part of the (translated) lyrics read . “Ah, let as breath together up until the world ends.”

Watch the video

