Home NewsGreece Covid-19 Claims Life of Greek Orthodox Metropolitan
GreeceNews

Covid-19 Claims Life of Greek Orthodox Metropolitan

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Covid-19 Claims Life of Greek Orthodox Metropolitan

Greece’s Papageorgiou Hospital has reported the passing of Metropolitan Ioannis, the leader of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Langada, Litis and Rentinis in northern Greece, outside Thessaloniki.

According to a statement from the hospital, the 62-year-old bishop was admitted into Papageorgiou Hospital on Friday, and admitted into the Covid-19 ward.

His condition worsened over the weekend as an infection in his lungs developed.

Greece is in the midst of a second wave of infections, with a high number of hospitalizations and deaths that exceeded a total of 1,000 in the country over the weekend.

As a result of this spike, the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown with only essential businesses staying open and citizens required to send a text message requesting permission to leave their homes.

This past weekend, education officials announced the closure of all schools in the country.

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

St. Photios Greek Orthodox Shrine Announces 2020 Essay...

Greek Food Startup Receives Prestigious UN Award

Turkey Slams U.S. Over Upcoming Pompeo Visit

Archbishop of Greece, Entire Synod of Church in...

Greece Announces Harsher Measures to Control Virus Spread;...

Pompeo Traveling to Turkey for Meeting with Patriarch;...

Patriarch Bartholomew to Biden: You Offer Hope, Conviction...

Greece: 110 Deaths in Three Days; Hospitals Begin...

Effective Immediately: Negative PCR Test Result Required to...

Archbishop of America Prays for Peaceful Transition of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.