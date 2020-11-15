Covid-19 Claims Life of Greek Orthodox Metropolitan

Greece’s Papageorgiou Hospital has reported the passing of Metropolitan Ioannis, the leader of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Langada, Litis and Rentinis in northern Greece, outside Thessaloniki.

According to a statement from the hospital, the 62-year-old bishop was admitted into Papageorgiou Hospital on Friday, and admitted into the Covid-19 ward.

His condition worsened over the weekend as an infection in his lungs developed.

Greece is in the midst of a second wave of infections, with a high number of hospitalizations and deaths that exceeded a total of 1,000 in the country over the weekend.

As a result of this spike, the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown with only essential businesses staying open and citizens required to send a text message requesting permission to leave their homes.

This past weekend, education officials announced the closure of all schools in the country.

