First Coronavirus Case on Mykonos; 169 New Cases Reported as Greece Manages Crises in Refugee Camp, Onboard Ferry Boat

A 69-year-old permanent resident of the island of Mykonos has been transferred to Sotiria Hospital in Athens after testing positive with COVID-19.

Health Ministry officials sent a strong message to the island’s residents to stay home amid the latest news.

Officials have not been able to determine how the woman became infected. She said that she had not left the island or come into contact with anyone outside her immediate circle.

Numerous villages near the northern Greek city of Kastoria have also entered into quarantine mode after villagers fell ill with coronavirus.

Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras reported a total of 169 new cases in the country as of Thursday.

The latest announcement includes 27 new cases of individuals being treated in hospitals, 23 new cases reported inside a refugee camp in Ritsona on the island of Evia and 119 people onboard the ferryboat Eleftherios Venizelos which is anchored outside the port of Pireaus.

The government has quarantined the refugee camp, home to 2,300 people, for at least two weeks after positive test results. All of the individuals who tested positive showed no symptoms, the ministry said.

The measures came as authorities tested dozens of people in the camp after a woman was found to have the infection as she gave birth in a nearby hospital last week. She became the first recorded case of a refugee contracting the virus.

Regarding the ferryboat, Greece’s Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias explained that out of a total of 380 tests conducted onboard the ship, 119 have tested positive, while 259 were negative.

Those who have tested positive will be quarantined onboard the ship for 14 days. Those who tested negative will be allowed off the ship but sent to Athens hotels and will be forced to remain in quarantine before going home.

