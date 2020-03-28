Coronavirus Cases in Greece Pass 1,000; Mt. Athos Monk Among New Infections Being Treated

Greece confirmed 95 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, March 28 according to official statements from the Ministry of Health, bringing the country’s total Coronavirus cases to 1,061 since the country’s first recorded infection on Feb. 26.

Health Μinistry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said 32 people have died due to COVID-19, the disease associated with Coronavirus.

To date, 14,363 tests have been carried out, or 1,294 per 1 million population.

Greece has imposed a nationwide lockdown, restricting the movement of citizens with few exceptions that are only allowed via permission from authorities.

It has also closed its borders to non-EU nationals, as well as Italy and Spain, to prevent the spread of the virus.

News of an afflicted monk from Mt. Athos has rattled the nation. According to ANT1 News, the monk was transferred to AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki where he is being treated and is in isolation.

Meanwhile, in Cyprus, 17 new cases were reported by authorities bringing the island nation’s total to 179 confirmed cases.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.