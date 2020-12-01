Cookbooks for the Kitchen and Coffee Table

These cookbooks are perfect for the kitchen– each filled with great recipes and new takes on traditional Greek classics. They’re also perfect for your coffee table, filled with stunning food images and fun couch reading.

Heather Thomas is a health and cooking writer and editor who has many cookbooks to her credit. She’s contributed to numerous health and food magazines in the UK and the United States and spends most of her year living and cooking in Greece.

“The Greek Vegetarian Cookbook” is literally, a delicious collection of accessible and tasty Greek recipes perfectly matched to the current trend of meat-free eating and also offers some great ideas to households maintaining the Orthodox Christian fasting periods throughout the year.

The book showcases an array of delicious meatless breakfasts, soups, salads, vegetables, grains, and desserts that draw inspiration from all over Greece. The author, a seasoned writer and cook, does a great job at simplifying complex recipes and making her items easily achievable.

Click here to order a copy from Amazon.

Click on an image to peek inside The Greek Vegetarian Cookbook











Orexi, Feasting at the Modern Greek Table, is a collection of over 80 classic and modern recipes from MasterChef semi-finalist Theo Michaels; paying homage to his heritage by championing new modern dishes inspired by the flavors of Greece and Cyprus.

Theo’s recipes evoke a sense of connection to nature, seasonality, abundance, and sociable eating. Fresh ingredients sing from the plate, from juicy watermelon and glossy kalamata olives, to fragrant oregano-roasted lamb and delicate vine-leaf-baked sea bass.

Meze features mouth-watering small plates for sharing from whipped dips to meatballs. The sea is woven into Greek culture and seafood is a staple; enjoy the freshest fish and shellfish dishes, cooked simply and served with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Meat is a huge part of the Greek diet—rabbit, goat, chicken, and lamb are mainstays with pork enjoyed at celebrations. Cooking it over charcoal is a way of life…

The Cypriots use a large rotisserie famous for its souvla (long skewer), while mainland Greece make souvlaki and both grilled and oven-roasted dishes are included here. Greek yogurt, along with artisan cheeses (feta, halloumi etc.) can be eaten hot (saganaki) or shaved into vibrant salads and the tradition of “horta” means there are also plenty of vegetable dishes to enjoy.

Finally, Greek desserts are often just a sweet note to savor with a bitter black coffee or you may prefer a Greek-inspired cocktail such as an Ouzo Sour.

Click here to order a copy from Amazon.

Click on an image to peek inside Orexi





Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!