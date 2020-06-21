Compilation by Christos Riganas, Resident DJ Jackie O’ Bar Mykonos

As a gift to their customers from throughput the world who might not be able to make it to Greece this summer, the proprietors of Jackie O Bar on Mykonos are sharing this one-hour long compilation of music, created by Christos Riganas, Resident DJ Jackie O’ Bar Mykonos.

Pour yourself a martini, press play and be transformed.

Special thanks to Michalis and Carsten for sharing this with our readers.

