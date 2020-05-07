CNN Visits Post-Lockdown Greece

CNN correspondent Nic Robertson traveled to Greece to report on the country’s “new normal” as it enters into the first phase of reopening.

Healthcare workers are performing COVID-19 tests at Athens International Airport, small businesses owners are gradually returning to their stores and government officials are discussing plans for summer tourism.

The report comes three days after Greece ended its national lockdown on Monday. Because of its relatively low infection rates, the country has attracted news coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Al Jazeera, among others.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his administration restricted the movement of citizens and closed non-essential businesses one day after officials reported the first case on February 26.

Greece’s “Menoume spiti” (we stay home) campaign has officially converted to “Menoume asfaleis” (we stay safe) with small shops reopening and the mandatory wearing of masks on all public transport.

Greek Orthodox Churches have also reopened for individual prayer, with services scheduled to resume next week. Churches are enforcing social distancing measures limiting the number of attendees.

Greece has reported 2,678 cases and fewer than 150 deaths at the time of this article’s publication.

