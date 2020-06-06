Church of Greece: Yoga, Lions Club and Rotary Inconsistent with Orthodoxy

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece actually deliberated and issued a statement, shunning Yoga and instructing its Metropolitans throughout the country to avoid participation in local events of Lions and Rotary Clubs.

The Church was responding to numerous media reports that recommended Yoga to Greek citizens dealing with post-lockdown stress.

Calling the practice “completely incompatible” with Orthodox Christianity, the statement went on to say that Yoga has no role in the life of Orthodox Christianity.

“[Yoga] is a fundamental chapter in Hindu religion… it is not a ‘kind of physical exercise’,” the Holy Synod said in its statement.

A Greek Orthodox priest took to Greek television to double down on the Church’s stance.

In the same announcement, The Synod also decided to issue an encyclical to its Metropolitans and clergy throughout the country, notifying them to avoid participating in public events with Rotary and Lions Club organizations.

The Church’s statement claimed that these organizations’ activities weren’t limited to community events and had quasi-religious characteristics for the induction of new members and also used the term “God” in a non-dogmatic form and not consistent with the “God” in the Orthodox Christian tradition.

