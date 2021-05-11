Christmas Ornaments, Already?

The answer is yes— if you want these special, Greek-inspired ornaments on your tree this year, particularly the Evzone.

This year, in honor of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution Gregory Pappas designed a special ornament that took him all the way to the ornament-making capital of the world in a tiny village in Poland, to collaborate with artisans to develop a Christmas ornament depicting an Evzone.

But these aren’t your typical, mass-produced ornaments that you find at Walmart. No. Each one of these treasures is mouth-blown and meticulously hand-painted by expert Polish artisans who have this tradition of ornament-making in their heritage— and some would say embedded in their cultural DNA.

WATCH HOW THEY’RE MADE:

The ornaments are exclusive to Olive Grove Market and are available for pre-sale only until June 15, 2021. After our order is placed, it will take approximately two months to make them, before being shipped to the United States and eventually distributed by early to mid-October.

The meticulous process to create a single ornament can take upwards pf 75 hours to produce from start to finish.

Because these are hand-made and so costly to produce, Olive Grove Market can only take pre-orders in advance. The cost includes shipping to the USA. Orders for shipping outside the USA require additional shipping costs.