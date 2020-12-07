Chicago Neighborhood Dresses Up with Traditional Greek Holiday Boats

Chicago’s Greektown inaugurated a new holiday art project called The Greektown Karavakia Display which pays tribute to the long-standing and popular Christmas tradition in Greece of decorating small boats during the holiday season.

Thirty small boats (called “karavakia” in Greek) in the display have been painted or decorated by local Chicago artists and have been placed inside windows of the neighborhood’s businesses and other prominent spots throughout the Greektown community.

In addition, a larger-size karavaki has been placed atop a pedestal base in the Greektown Temple (on the corner of Halsted & Van Buren Streets) alongside the Greektown Christmas tree.

This boat, painted by distinguished artist James McNeill Mesple, is being moored to the tree with a strand of lights, and illuminated by spotlights. The other artists included in the exhibition are here.

The Greektown Karavakia Display runs through January 15, 2018.







































Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!