Charts Show Greece’s Success in Battling Coronavirus Compared to Similarly-Sized EU Countries

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas thanked Greek citizens for their overwhelming response to government-imposed measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spent the day visiting with doctors and nurses at an Athens hospital where people are being treated.

Petsas shared two charts that show how Greece has managed to “flatten the curve” as compared with other European nations of similar population, namely Portugal, Belgium and The Netherlands.

Meanwhile on Monday, April 6, Greece reported the lowest number of new infections since March 12, indicating what could be a flattening of the curve.

“I think it’s clear to us that in the past few days there is a slowdown and we expect to see a reduction, which means the measures are showing results,” said Sotiris Tsiodras, the government’s chief adviser and spokesperson on the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has extended its strict lockdown until April 27.

