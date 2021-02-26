Charlotte de Witte Live From Ancient Messene

Feel the unexpected— a DJ set by the world’s top techno DJs in one of the most striking archeological sites in Greece.

The Onassis Foundation invited Charlotte De Witte to the site in the southern Peloponnese– alone among the souls of the ancients– to perform an hour-long set that was live-streamed on Thursday to a global audience of tens of thousands on YouTube and Facebook.

Considered the world’s number one techno and house DJ, de Witte traveled to Greece to electrify the ancient monuments and unite global clubbers online.

With her boundless energy, uncompromising and driving techno music, loyal fanbase and 1.5 million-plus followers on Instagram, continues to thrill clubbers across the globe not only at the world’s biggest festivals and events, but also at underground venues and parties.

According to the Onassis press release, “In a place where the ancient stays ever vital and new, ready to waken the senses and trigger novel ideas about how we live or how we would like to live – a place set in among the ancient agora, the city walls, the Temple of Asklepios, and the Arsinoe Fountain – the sound of today erupts to completely redefine not only how we listen, but also how we see.”

Even though live event shave been cancelled throughout the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations such as the Onassis Foundation are finding unique ways to connect with their audiences and project Greece to contemporary audiences in new and unique ways.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update