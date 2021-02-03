Canadians Launch Free Online Greek Language Learning Resource

A new online resource for Greek language education has become available thanks to the efforts of researchers, volunteers and educators from numerous universities and institutions in Canada.

The website, called “greeklanguage.ca,” is a digital portal aiming to provide teachers, students and parents with Greek learning material and visual content.

With a database that includes hundreds of language programs, events, organizations and educational resources, the site allows users to curate searches based on their location within Canada.

The site was developed and hosted by the University of Toronto’s Hellenic Studies program and funded by the Toronto-based non-profit Hellenic Heritage Foundation.

Themis Aravossitas, a professor who teaches modern Greek language and culture at the University of Toronto and York University, collaborated with the Hellenic Heritage Foundation to create the website.

“Our goal is to promote and support Greek language education and to connect learners, educators, parents and community members across Canada,” Aravossitas says.

In a demonstrative video, the professor explains how the site works and how to use it. For Greek-speakers, Aravossitas also created an alternate version of the same video, available to view here.

More details about what users can find on the website follow below:

Community Institutions

Dozens of communities, associations and groups linked to Greek language and culture operate across Canada. Their services include organizing cultural events, providing scholarships and awards to students, supporting language education, preserving and promoting Greek traditions, music, dances, theater, cuisine and more. The website’s goal is to locate and portray the activities of all Greek community groups in Canada.

Language Programs

Modern Greek language and culture is taught across Canada. Many boards of education, community institutions and private or community schools offer classes on a daily or weekly basis to more than 10,000 learners of various age groups and proficiency levels. The website’s objective is to locate these programs and showcase their educational and cultural activities.

Educational Resources

A variety of textbooks and learning materials are available through the Internet to Greek language users who live outside Greece. Funded by the Greek government and the European Union, produced through university programs or shared by educators and private developers, these resources are valuable to teachers, students and parents in Canada. The website’s goal is to locate and categorize textbooks, teaching and learning tools, lesson plans, academic articles and all services that promote and enhance Greek heritage language education.

News and Events

Access to community events and educational news is important to keep teachers and learners updated with all developments related to Greek language and culture. The website accepts content whether it be a school function, community festival, cultural celebration or a new program and resource in Canada.

