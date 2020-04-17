Canadian Community Mourns Loss of Popular Chanter from Covid 19; Prays for Health of Hospitalized Priest

Members of Ottawa’s tight-knit Greek Orthodox community are mourning the loss of a popular chanter at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church.

Andreas Andreadis was just 39 years old when he passed away Wednesday from COVID-19 after flu-like symptoms that worsened.

“His lungs were getting bad and his heart couldn’t take it anymore. That’s how he left us,” said his brother Jimmy Andreadis in a television interview with CTV.

The parish priest, Fr. Alex Michalopulos, is also hospitalized with COVID-19.

