Brothels in Greece Reopen; New Health Guidelines Have People Smirking

by Gregory Pappas
Brothels in Greece have been allowed to re-open but like restaurants, hotels, airport and retail establishments, they too must adhere to specific precautions to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The new protocols released by the Ministry of Health force all established sex workers to gather personal information from their customers, for contact tracing purposes, including name and telephone number. The info, according to the list of guidelines, will be kept in sealed envelope for 4 weeks.

Additional procedures and new protocols and restrictions have been the subject of comedy throughout the Greek internet.

Windows must remain open in all areas of the brothel, except in the room where sex takes place, according to new rules.

Furthermore, each “job” or sex act is limited to 15 mins per client and not more than one client at a time.

The guidelines encourage sexual positions that make it easier for faces to be far from each other.

Furthermore, disinfectant must be applied to any equipment or toys used between clients. “Edible” toys are strictly forbidden.

Finally, cloth face coverings are recommended during the sex act.

Yes, someone actually wrote these guidelines for sex workers and they were published in the official Gazette of the Greek Government..

