Beyoncé Celebrates Black Power— and Greek Designers— on Black is King

Black empowerment is the theme of Beyoncé’s new visual album— with a supporting role by two Greek designer who helped style two of the many looks on the 90-minute video album that was released on Disney+.

For the project, she turned to her trusted stylist Zerina Akers to bring her vision to fruition.

The designer list worn by Beyoncé included all of the well-known names in global fashion— a cow-print mini ensemble by Burberry, heels by Christian Louboutin, a glittering leopard-print catsuit by Valentino.

Add to this two looks by Greek designers who are slowly becoming household names in women’s couture.

In one scene Beyoncé wears a custom crystal dress and boots— made from 450,000 Swarovski crystals— by Vrettos Vrettakos. The shimmering ensemble is made in the colors of Africa.

The shoe designer Tsakiris Mallas collaborated with Vrettakos on the over the knee matching boots that were work during the song “Find Your Way Back.”

In another segment of her visual album, Beyoncé wears an off-the-shoulder, frilly dress designed by UK-based Greek designer Mary Katrantzou. In the segment for the song “Water,” Katrantzou’s styles also adorn the dancers.

She’s worn both Vrettakos and Katrantzou pieces before numerous times in public appearances and concerts.

