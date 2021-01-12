Best-Selling Theater Performance “To Trito Stefani” Streaming LIVE Jan. 15-16

“To Trito Stefani” (The Third Wedding), one of Greece’s best-selling theater performances of 2020, is streaming live on January 15 and 16 to a worldwide audience.

The announcement comes after the show sold nearly 16,000 tickets for its first online streaming performances from the Pallas Theater in Athens during 2020.

“To Trito Stefani” is based on the namesake book by Kostas Tachtsis and has been adapted for theater and directed by Konstantinos Markoulakis.

The story takes place in 1940s Greece, during the German occupation and ensuing Greek Civil War, particularly through the lives of Nina and Ekavi. The two women’s struggle for survival and for a better future is depicted with tenderness and humor but also harshness, reflecting the reality of Greece at that time.

Throughout the performance, a multi-colored mosaic of human life is revealed. And in the incisive, daring and authentic writing of Kostas Tachtsis, no one is spared.

“To Trito Stefani” theater adaptation features actresses Maria Kavogianni and Maria Kitsou in the emblematic roles of Nina and Ecavi as well as 20 other performers. Original music is composed by Minos Matsas.

When to watch

Friday, January 15: Streaming will be available any time from 7:00pm – midnight Athens time / 12:00-5:00pm EST

Saturday, January 16: Streaming will be available for 24 hours beginning at 3:00pm Athens time / 8:00am EST

How to purchase tickets

Tickets are available here.

• After purchasing a ticket/code, you will be redirected to the order page, where your password will be displayed along with the URL link of the preview page in an orange box.

• At the same time, you will receive an email from Viva Services with the subject “Viva Order No XXXXXXXXXXX,” where you will be also able to find your password. (If you cannot find the e-mail in your inbox, please also check your Spam folder).

• Your password is also shown on your PDF ticket, which you can download from the order page above. Enter this code in the link corresponding to your purchase.

• After you check-in and begin streaming the show with your password, you have to watch the performance within 5 hours, otherwise your password will be deactivated

