Be Safer This Summer: The Viral Greek Condom Commercial

by Gregory Pappas
Taking a cue from the recent Greek tourism campaign calling Greek Summer a “state of mind,” condom maker Duo has responded with its own message to travelers.

“This summer enjoy Greece,” the commercial concludes. “One of the safest destinations— even safer with Duo.”

The video is complete with sexually symbolic imagery from various locations in Greece.

Online users have praised the creativity of the video spot, which has gone viral across various social media channels.

Even Safer with Duo:

