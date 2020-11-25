Away from Cameras and Spotlight, Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows True Colors

Perhaps he was bringing a bit of old-fashioned American Thanksgiving traditions back to his native Greece, or perhaps he was just being grateful to the neighborhood that raised him.

Away from the cameras and spotlight, with no news reporters or journalists in sight– in fact, not even a post on his social media… Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo returned to the rough neighborhood of his upbringing to share a bit of love.

Giannis and his family visited a neighborhood supermarket and quite literally, practically emptied all o the shelves, according to mesmerized employee who took to their own social media accounts to share the news of their star struck experience.









In fact, the only way the world knows what happened the other night in Sepolia, in central Athens, is because the people who received food from Antetokounmpo posted about it, as did shocked customers inside the store who watched the family pile cases and cases at a time into more than a dozen shopping carts.

The entire incident has been pieced together from random social media posts.

Employees from the grocery store posed with Giannis and his family after their shopping spree.

After their shopping spree, which was first mentioned in a post by employees of the grocery store, Giannis, his brothers and mother, parked in front of Agios Meletios Church in Sepolia and began distributing food– unbelievably large quantities, according to Alexia Koziona, a kindergarten teacher from the neighborhood, who shared a selfie on her Facebook page.

The family spent an hour or so passing out everything from toothpaste to milk, bags of sugar and other groceries to people who were eager to have a surprise gift.

