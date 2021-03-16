Award-Winning Documentary Film “Olympia” Screening LIVE via Facebook on March 20

“Olympia,” a feature-length documentary celebrating the life and career of Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, will screen live on The Pappas Post Facebook page on Saturday, March 20, at 8:30pm EST.

Viewers must purchase tickets via Facebook to watch the live screening. Click here to purchase tickets and RSVP. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the charitable work of the New York-based Greek America Foundation.

Directed by Harry Mavromichalis and executive produced by Sid Ganis and Anthoula Katsimatides, “Olympia” is a sublimely intimate fly on the wall verité documentary that tells a poignant story of a woman becoming her own woman, on her own terms to assert a gigantic creative force into the world.

Rebelling against her old world panty-sniffing suspicious Greek mother to assert her strong sexual drive, fighting the feeling she was “too ethnic” amid the Boston Brahmin at BU and starting her own theatre company in New Jersey instead of waiting for the phone to ring, Olympia Dukakis models how to live life with blazing courage.

Throughout an engrossing story that seamlessly blends past and present, she opens her heart and exposes her truest self to the audience. The raw honesty with which Olympia leads us into the core of herself is what makes this film luminary.

As fellow actors with whom she has shared the limelight — Laura Linney, Diane Ladd, Whoopi Goldberg and Austin Pendleton — all testify, Olympia is “totally open and crazy,” which is what turns out to be the marker of her absolute sanity.

The film features Whoopi Goldberg, Laura Linney, Diane Ladd, Lynn Cohen, Lainie Kazan, Austin Pendleton, Ed Asner, Armistead Maupin and Michael Dukakis.

“Olympia” made its World Premiere at DOC NYC and its European Premiere at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. In honor of Dukakis’ 89th birthday on June 20, 2020, the film screening during a drive-in movie night at the Bel Aire Diner in Astoria, New York.

For more information about the film, visit its official website.

