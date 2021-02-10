Avra NYC Opening South Florida Restaurant

New York City’s famed Avra Estiatorio is poised to open a Miami satellite location inside of a $1.8 billion two-tower condo development in Sunny Isles Beach, according to a report from The Real Deal.

The restaurant will open in December 2021 at the Estates at Acqualina inside of a 45,000-square-foot villa in between the development’s two towers.

Avra Group’s forthcoming eatery will mark its fourth in the United States and comes three years after the May 2018 opening of its California outpost in Beverly Hells.

The restaurant’s flagship New York City locations are Avra Midtown (opened in 2000) and Avra Madison (opened in 2016), the later of which has become one of the city’s most difficult reservations to score with a revolving door of social, business and political elite making it their “steki,” or hang out place.

Avra Miami Estiatorio will occupy 10,000 square feet, including a covered terrace, with 180 seats indoors and 100 outdoors. The restaurant will have additional seating on a separate, uncovered terrace overlooking the pool deck and beach of the Estates at Acqualina, Avra Group co-owner Nick Tsoulos said.

Acqualina Resort & Residences, an expanding hospitality enclave currently home to 98 luxurious hotel rooms and 188 residences, will debut Avra Miami Estiatorio inside their new 45,000-square-foot entertainment complex, Villa Acqualina, in December 2021. (Photo courtesy of ArX Solutions)

The restaurant will consist of a lobby bar, open kitchen and a large main dining room with ceilings as tall as 25 feet. Decor feature natural finishes and a neutral pallet with weathered wood, travertine and white oak floors and stone feature walls.

Avra’s menu is comprised mainly of grilled fish flown in from Greece and throughout the Mediterranean. The first location opened in 2000 when Tsoulos partnered with fellow restaurateur Nick Pashalis and Tao Group’s Marc Packer.

