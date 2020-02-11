Athens Voted 2nd Best European Destination

After receiving more than 100,000 votes, Athens finished in second place in an online poll by European Best Destinations.

The Greek capital finished one place behind the French town of Colmar, which has become increasingly popular for its fairytale-esque allure, well-preserved old town and numerous landmarks.

Athens faced competition from 19 other destinations including hotspots such as Madrid, Berlin and Rome, among others.

The City of Athens official tourism office tweeted in celebration of the news while congratulating the victorious French town.

What a thrilling end to the campaign! Thank you to our supporters for all your votes and encouragement. Congratulations to @Colmar_tourisme for taking first place. #EBD2020 #ThisisAthens https://t.co/qYLtDz0Dem — This is Athens (@CityofAthens) February 6, 2020

An intellectual beacon of the ancient world with sun-kissed landscapes, Athens features a variety of gastronomic delights, electrifying nightlife and a booming art scene.

With equal measures of grunge and grace, Greece’s capital merges past with present in the most slender way.

Pappas Post Publisher Gregory Pappas created a personal guide of recommendations for the city, which he calls his “second home.”

His list includes advice on where to stay, eat, hang out — and more.

