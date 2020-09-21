Athens on Alert: New Measures for Greece’s Capital City

A series of new measures were introduced today for millions of residents of Athens and the surrounding region as infection rates rise and Greek officials worry over the increased number of patients requiring hospitalization.

Both private and public companies must introduce tele-work plans to limit the number of people working in the same offices. Stricter crowd control measures have also been implemented.

Masks continue to be required in all indoor commercial spaces and outdoors where large groups gather.

The new measures are in place from Monday, September 21 through Sunday, October 4 and are as follows:

• Indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 9 people, except for areas already regulated, such as restaurants

• Indoor and outdoor concerts are suspended, as are indoor film screenings

• Baptisms, weddings and funerals may have a maximum of 20 people in attendance

• People from vulnerable groups, such as migrants, who have tested positive to the virus but are asymptomatic will be transferred to hotels and be under medical care there

• 40 percent of private and public business employees must work from home

• Public-sector employees must arrive at and depart from work in three stages (at 7:00am, 8:00am and 9:00 am); private-sector companies must do the same, but in four stages

• People 65 years or older or belonging to vulnerable groups must limit their social outings for 14 days, and their contacts to immediate family members

