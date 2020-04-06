Drone Footage Shows Deserted Athens

This is the Greek capital as you’ve likely never seen it before– devoid of people and traffic.

The video, captured by Euronews, was shot on April 2, 2020, during a mandatory lockdown imposed by the Greek government to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Compared to many other countries, Greece imposed its lockdown measures early, a fact that’s helped keep cases down in the country, compared with other European nations.

Under the lockdown regulations, anyone wishing to go outdoors must have a form or must have sent a text message to a central number that responds with approval.

People are allowed to leave their homes to work, visit a doctor or bank, buy food or medication, attend the funeral of a direct relative, provide help to someone in need, exercise or walk a pet, with police issuing fines to anyone violating the rules.

Deserted Athens on coronavirus lockdown

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.