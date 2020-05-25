As Restaurants Open in Greece, Prime Minister Elbow Bumps His Way Through Crowds

In a carefully staged re-opening that began several weeks ago, various stages of the Greek economy have been staged to open, including schools, churches and other activities in previous weeks.

Today, it was the turn of the restaurant establishment, as well as ferry boat services that connect Athens with all of the Greek islands.

Greek authorities allowed cafes and restaurants to reopen on Monday as part of their science-based gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

All food and beverage establishments have been given extensive re-opening instructions to protect workers, as well as guests.

Travel to all the Greek islands was also restored on Monday, with passenger ferries operating at 50% of their capacity, as the country prepares to reopen year-round hotels on June 1.

Seasonal hotels will be open from June 15, when some direct international flights from the Athens international airport will also resume.

So far, the country has managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to just 2,878 cases and 171 deaths – some of the lowest numbers in the world compared with other similarly-sized nations.

Greece imposed an early lockdown in March– even before the first death was reported and created a nationwide plan that protected the citizenry from the spread of the virus.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis celebrated the re-opening of restaurants and coffee shops with an elbow-bumping stroll through the streets of Pireaus.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!