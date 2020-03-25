As NYC Becomes Global Epicenter of Coronavirus Cases, New Yorkers Are Rising to the Occasion

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported startling statistics this week that 5 per cent of all cases f Coronavirus are now in the New York City region with thousands of people infected and deaths rising by the day.

While most New Yorkers are heeding the warnings and staying in doors, others are answering their call to duty to serve their neighborhoods and support the work of medical teams at area hospitals that are working round the clock to provide care to the sick.

While most restaurants throughout the city have closed, several have shifted their business models into delivery and pick up only, while others have pivoted to food relief efforts and are providing catered-like meals— dozens at a time— at discounted prices that are helping to nourish people working in area hospitals.

Loi Estiatorio, a popular Greek restaurant is usually bustling with customers and Maria Loi is usually greetings her guests, table to table, and skipping back to the kitchen to check on meal preparation.

The latest crisis has her on the front lines of a massive feeding operation, helping to keep the doctors, nurses and medial teams at nearby hospitals nourished during these critical times when emergency rooms are filling quickly.

Fifty individual meals delivered to NYU Langone Medical Center from Loi Estiatorio

She’s also providing another valuable community service— she’s keeping the homeless people in the neighborhood fed with approximately 30-40 meals a day that she hangs outside the door of her restaurant.

Gus Karayiannis of Radio City Pizza in Midtown Manhattan is also doing his part, pumping out pizza pies for healthcare workers in the city’s hospitals, keeping his staff working and medical workers fed.

“It’s all about those people who are in the hospitals, that are working, working overtime, the doctors, the nurses, the staff, everyone,” explained Gus Karayiannis, the pizzeria’s owner. “So if I can just do a little part of help, I’m happy.”

In Brooklyn, Fr. Eugene Pappas has transformed the front door of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church into a doorstep of hope, sharing flowers with passersby.

“What else can we do?” Fr. Eugene said. “Our churches must remain closed so they can’t come inside and pray. There are people walking by on their way to work at the area hospitals. The least we can do is brighten their day for a moment as they walk by.”

