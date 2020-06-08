As Churches Begin to Reopen, One Ohio Parish Created a Video Tutorial

At the directive of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s governing synod and at the sole responsibility of each Metropolis to implement in its region, churches throughout the United States are beginning to open.

The directive came back on May 7 following a synod meeting, which instructed each Metropolitan to reopen local parishes “in accordance with local health and public safety mandates, which might vary significantly within an individual Metropolis.”

A detailed guideline sheet was made available to the parishes by the Archdiocese covering various policies and procedures for re-opening.

At Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, Ohio— the parish priest, Fr. Jerry Hall, thought the best way to explain the new normal at his parish was to create a video tutorial, showing step by step, all details from arrival at the Church and during the entire liturgy.

In the video, Fr. Jerry explains that things might not be the way people are used to but encouraged cooperation amongst the faithful as doors open for the first time in several months.

