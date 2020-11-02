As Cases Spike, Greece to Partially Shut Down on Tuesday

Greek prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ordered a partial shut down of the nation, beginning Tuesday, as positive cases of the Coronavirus have spiked in recent weeks, culminating in the country’s first-ever 2,000+ case day on Saturday, October 31.

In addition to a nationwide curfew from midnight to 5:00am and masks required everywhere in public, as well as indoor gatherings and shops, the new restrictions include the closure of all restaurants, bars, nightclubs, cinemas, gyms, theaters and museums in “red zone” regions, which include Athens, Thessaloniki and the surrounding regions.

Retail shops, churches, schools, banks and pharmacies are allowed to remain open.

Mitsotakis announced the new measures in a televised address to the nation that was to be given on Friday, but pushed to Saturday after an earthquake hit the Greek island of Samos.

Although still better in relative statistics than the rest of Europe, the government’s decision to tighten restrictions following mounting pressure on the nation’s healthcare system.

Intensive care units in Thessaloniki filled at record speeds as more and more Coronavirus patients required intubation. Occupancy in the northern city’s ICUs rose from 10 to 60 per cent within a week and experts and health officials feared that Covid patients from northern Greece would have to be transported to Athens hospitals where ICU occupancy is also currently at 60 percent.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!