Ariana Rockefeller Visits Children’s Cancer Unit at Athens Hospital

For the second time in several months, Ariana Rockefeller was in Greece on a private trip exploring a country her family has a long history and connection to.

Ariana is the grand-daughter of philhellene businessman and philanthropist David Rockefeller. She was in Greece in October, meeting with various officials and discussing her family’s continued involvement in Greece.

On February 4, she visited the “Marianna V. Vardinoyannis ELPIDA” Children’s Oncology Unit” at Agia Sophia Hospital in Athens and was greeted by the unit’s namesake, Marianna V. Vardinoyannis, who also serves as President of the “ELPIDA Association Friends of Children with cancer.”

Mrs. Vardinoyannis thanked her for her visit. “Your presence marks a special occasion for ELPIDA Association, sends a message of hope to the Greek society and expresses your deep sensitivity for the children towards their hard fight against cancer. Your significant humanitarian endeavors, your important role on outstanding cultural and artistic projects and your personal efforts to make our world a better place to live are also expressions of your deep sensitivity and your noble principles and visions. We feel deep gratitude towards your family for the outstanding contribution to our country and our cultural heritage for many decades.” said Mrs. Vardinoyannis.

Ms. Rockefeller was thoroughly impressed with the 30 years of work of Elpida, including its guest house and the Children’s unit at Agia Sophia Hospital.

“I believe the work you are doing is so important for global unity and brings us all together. I think also that hope and faith are so important and the Oncology Unit is full of them. This is extremely important for children and all the people of Elpida,” said Ms. Rockefeller.

Ms. Rockefeller placed a star bearing her name on the “Wall of Stars” Children’s Oncology Unit, which includes the names of major supporters of the organization, as a memory of her visit.

Mrs. Vardinoyannis presented Ms. Rockefeller with the Honorary Award of the Elpida Association as a recognition of her support and her important humanitarian work.

