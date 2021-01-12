Archdiocese of Great Britain Closes all Churches for Public Worship Following Covid Spike

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain has closed all churches in its jurisdiction for public worship, following the decision of Archbishop Nikitas.

The move follows a dangerous spike in cases in the United Kingdom and a “major incident” or something akin to a “state of emergency” that has been declared by the Mayor of London.

The jurisdiction of the Archdiocese includes more than 100 parishes and monasteries in Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands.

In a letter to clergy and communities, the Chancellor, Rev. Nikodemos Anagnostopoulos, announced the closure of parishes for an indefinite time period.

The Archdiocese announcement follows:

It is with great concern that the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, follows the extremely dangerous increase in COVID-19 cases and following the “Major Incident” declaration by the Mayor of London, we announce the following:

After prayerful and careful consideration and in consultation with Clergy, medical professionals and lay leadership of the Archdiocese, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain has decided that all the Churches of the Archdiocese will close for public worship, beginning Saturday, 9 January, 2021, following the same policy enacted during the 1st National Lockdown in March 2020.

This measure is enacted to preserve human life and to help in stopping the spread of Coronavirus. Only the Clergy, one Chanter, and the Church verger will be allowed in the Church for the Divine Services. At other times, Churches may open for private prayer with the understanding that only one person (or one family bubble) may enter the Church and pray; Church Trustees and Wardens are instructed to adhere to these guidelines without making exceptions. At the proper time, an announcement will be made, as to when the Churches will open for public worship.

The faithful are asked to pray and ask God to send His healing grace upon the world and to be obedient to the Church, the government regulations and medical professionals.

