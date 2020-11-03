Archdiocese of America Launches Relief Fund for Impacted Nationwide Parishes

As a result of the prolonged COVID-19 shutdowns throughout the nation, many parishes of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America have reported declines in weekly giving and long-term stewardship donations, significantly lowered attendance at services and ministries, and technological challenges associated with delivering services and ministries virtually.

Aware of this strain that has been put on the parishes of the Archdiocese, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has launched the “COVID-19 Parish Recovery Initiative” to provide struggling parishes with monetary support to enhance revenue opportunities, technical assistance from the Archdiocese and other affiliated organizations, as well as developmental and educational support.

The Archdiocese has designated a previously received restricted grant of $450,000 to be divided evenly amongst the eight Metropolises and the Archdiocesan District.

Each Metropolis will be allotted $50,000 from the Archdiocese and have the opportunity to raise additional funds to increase their giving capability as they see fit, thereby increasing their ability to help more of their parishes.

Applications are currently open and will remain open through November 15.

Parishes can apply by visiting HERE and submitting their specific parish information. Please note that each Metropolis, through an appointed committee, is responsible for vetting the applications of their parishes.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!